Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will take on Ohod in the round of 32 of the King Cup of Champions fixture at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah. Coming into this clash with seven back to back victories, Al Nassr are the favourites for this one with the Five-time Ballon d'Or winner at his finest habit of scoring goal in every game.

Earlier this month, Al Nassr’s social media page shared a video of the crowds thronged the team bus to get a visual of the Portguese icon. The fans flooded the road and the Al Nassr team bus had to make its way very slowly.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of King Cup Of Champions, Al Nassr vs Ohod match:

When is the King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Ohod?

The King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Ohod will take place on Monday, September 25. ('Don't Hate Messi...,' Says Cristiano Ronaldo On Iconic Rivalry With World Cup Winner)

Where is the King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Ohod?

The King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Ohod will be played at King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.

What time does the King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Ohod?

King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Ohod will begin at 11:30 PM IST. (AFC Champions League 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo Fails To Score But Al Nassr Open Campaign With Win Over Persepolis)

Which TV channels will broadcast the King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Ohod?

The King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Ohod will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India, however, an official confirmation is awaited.

How do I watch online live streaming of the King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Ohod?

The King Cup Of Champions match between Al Nassr vs Ohod will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC and SonyLiv website, however, an official confirmation is awaited.

Details About Ohod Club

Ohod Club is a team from Saudi Arabia based in Medina. They play in the First Divison League of the Second tier of Saudi football. Currently, they are struggling with a five-match losing streak.

