Cristiano Ronaldo recently expressed his desire to leave Manchester United nearly a 3 weeks ago. Since that, there's been a rain of reports and rumours for the Portuguese icon being linked to several European giants like - Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Napoli and many more. The talismanic number 7 of the Red Devils was missing out from the club's pre-season tour due to 'family reasons', as per the club statement. However, reports in Spain have revealed what Ronaldo's long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez want him to do.

Although, new coach in charge Erik ten Hag has revealed he wants Ronaldo to be part of the squad and he does include the 37-year-old in his plans for the next season, Jorge Mendes is reportedly finding new clubs for the Portuguese icon. (READ: Cristiano Ronaldo seeks THIS massive amount of money from woman's lawyer in rape case)

What does Georgina Rodriguez want Ronaldo to do?

It is being reported by Spanish newspaper Diaro Sport, that Georgina wants Cristiano to move back to Spain where she was raised and met him six years earlier. Madrid is the destination on top of the list for Georgina and the 28-year-old model is asking the Portugal international to move to Spain with his family.

Why does Ronaldo wants to leave Man United?

Remaining relevant and highly visible is clearly so important to the player who, along with Lionel Messi, is the greatest of his generation. That also extends to the final years of his career on the field, too. It's why, for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, playing for Manchester United 'still one of the world's most famous sports teams', despite their recent trophy drought just isn't enough. He wants to be competing on the biggest stage, winning the biggest trophies while he can.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in tears after CR7 banged a hat-trick tonight.

It should be Cristiano Ronaldo instead of champions league!!! #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/QW4HQggmrg — Jawad Shah (@iamjawadshah) March 12, 2019

Hence the current standoff with United, which is becoming more damaging and disruptive as the days go by and the new season looms. Publicly, Ronaldo has not yet returned to preseason training with the English club because of what has been described as 'personal reasons'. The expectation, recently hired United manager Erik ten Hag repeats on an almost-daily basis, is that Ronaldo will be back before the Premier League begins and be a key member of the squad.

The reality, it seems, is different. Ronaldo reportedly wants out after just one season back at Old Trafford, with United no longer in the Champions League or in shape to compete with the best teams in England like Manchester City and Liverpool. United finished sixth last season, 35 points behind first-place City.

So, while the rest of the United squad has been on tour in Thailand and Australia, getting match-sharp and acquainted with ten Hag and his methods, Ronaldo has been back home in Portugal with his family while his agent, Jorge Mendes, shops around seeking a new club for his most famous client. Currently, there is no buyer.

And the Premier League season starts in about two weeks.

In short, his presence requires compromises to be made. He is a problem and a solution. Maybe, if he ends up staying at United, ten Hag can come up with a system in which Ronaldo thrives and the players around him can cover for him and make the team operate in an efficient way. That's easier said than done.

Thomas Tuchel ? the sort of coach who values a team over the individual ? clearly thought that wasn't possible, given his Chelsea team was one of the clubs Mendes apparently spoke to. There was a glaring hole in Chelsea's forward line, too, with Romelu Lukaku returning to Inter Milan.

Bayern Munich is another team to have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo. There has been no desire from Real Madrid or Juventus to go back in for him, either.

Ronaldo's wage demands are likely ruling out most of the other clubs competing in this season's Champions League, a competition in which he is the record scorer with 141 goals,16 more than Messi and for which he lives.

For his brand and his legacy, Ronaldo will want the latter, ending what has turned out to be a nostalgia project without a happy ending. And deep down, that might suit ten Hag, too, enabling him to start the rebuilding job at United with a clean slate. (With PTI inputs)