Cristiano Ronaldo or Harry Kane? Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn picks future signing, read HERE

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 10:29 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is being heavily linked with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich FC. Some of the speculation of Ronaldo signing for Bayern comes in with Robert Lewandowski leaving the club for FC Barcelona. However, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn has given a major update on the target signing of 2022 and 2023. Interestingly, he was asked about Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and his reaction to that was more than worthy to know.

Coming back to Ronaldo, as of now every official from Bayern whether CEO or director or coach have denied any interest of signing the talismanic striker. Famous football journalist Fabrizio Romano gave major updates following the possibilty of Ronaldo moving to Bayern Munich day to day in the mid-week of July.

Checkout all the updates of Bayern officials below with sources mentioned...

Robert Lewandowski is set to sign a contract with Spanish club FC Barcelona after being recognised as one of the most profilic strikers in the world of football, during his 8 years at German club Bayern Munich. (Checkout Lewandowski's farewell message post HERE)

As Tottenham consider Harry Kane as untouchable, the England striker has a deal signed until 2024. Bayern CEO has already shown that the club will be more than interested to sign the profilic Premier League striker at the moment more than Cristiano Ronaldo. Given the fact Ronaldo is 37 years, his days in Europe's top flight leagues are numbered, and that can be one of the many reasons that in today's time, no one is ready to buy the most decorated footballer in the history for their team.

