Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match MUN vs ARS in India?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

After a series of win under the new manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United are set to host rival Arsenal in the Premier League 2022/23 season on Sunday (September 4), in what will be an interesting contest. United are in red-hot form since beating arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 recently and since then have been undefeated. In their previous clash, the Red Devils stunned Leicester City with a 1-0 defeat. On the other hand, Arsenal are leading the Premier League table with zero defeats so far in the new season and looking better than ever since the arrival of former Man City striker Gabriel Jesus into the side.

What remains a big question is whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start this contest or not? It is likely that ten Hag will follow the same approach which is getting him results and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could still warm the bench again, just like the last three times.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Arsenal English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Arsenal going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Arsenal will be played on Sunday (September 4) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Arsenal going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Arsenal will be played at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Arsenal?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Arsenal will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Arsenal in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Arsenal will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

