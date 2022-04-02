Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match Live Streaming: When and where to watch MUN vs LEI?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday (April 2). United will host this game keeping in mind that they cannot afford to loose this one if they want to stay in the top 4. Currently, Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League table, four points behind Arsenal who in good form and have a game in hand.

On the other hand, Leicester City are eleven points behind United and will look to slowly climb up in the table having two games in hand. Leicester fans will be happy as their team will regain strength with Jonny Evans, Marc Albrighton and Wesley Fofana. However, main striker Jamie Vardy will miss this clash due to a knee injury.



Here are all the details for the Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Leicester City going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Leicester City will be played on Saturday (April 2) from 10:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Leicester City going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Leicester City will be played at the Old Trafford.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Leicester City?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Leicester City will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Leicester City in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Leicester City will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.