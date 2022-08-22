Football's biggest rivalry Manchester United vs Liverpool is set to take place on Tuesday (August 22) of the Premier League 2022/23 season at Old Trafford. With both teams yet to register their first EPL win of the season, it is expected to be an intense contest between the two arch-rivals. United have conceded six goals in their last two games of the Premier League. Shockingly, Cristiano Ronaldo started off the bench in the opener which United lost 2-1 to Brighton. The next game he started from the opening second but United again failed to make an impact and lost 4-0. (Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo warned by police for THIS)

Talking about squad depth, United have a full-strength squad with almost every important fit to play. Victor Lendelof, Pellistri and Brandon Williams are out due to injury. Martial will return to the squad after not being in the squad for the first two games of the season. (Georgina turning heads in 'work day' outfit ahead of Ronaldo's Liverpool clash, see PICS here)

On the other hand, Liverpool have some major injury concerns with number of star players on the list of missing out from the action. Thiago, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Oxlade-Chamberlain, all are set to miss the clash along with star signing Darwin Nunez, also ruled out due to suspension.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Liverpool English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool will be played on Tuesday (August 23) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Matchday in M16.



Hear from Erik on team news, improving the squad and matches against fierce rivals...#MUFC || #MUNLIV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 22, 2022

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.