NewsFootball
MANCHESTER UNITED VS LIVERPOOL

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match MUN vs LIV in India?

Checkout the Manchester United vs Liverpool live streaming details of the Premier League match here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 05:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match MUN vs LIV in India?

Football's biggest rivalry Manchester United vs Liverpool is set to take place on Tuesday (August 22) of the Premier League 2022/23 season at Old Trafford. With both teams yet to register their first EPL win of the season, it is expected to be an intense contest between the two arch-rivals. United have conceded six goals in their last two games of the Premier League. Shockingly, Cristiano Ronaldo started off the bench in the opener which United lost 2-1 to Brighton. The next game he started from the opening second but United again failed to make an impact and lost 4-0. (Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo warned by police for THIS)

Talking about squad depth, United have a full-strength squad with almost every important fit to play. Victor Lendelof, Pellistri and Brandon Williams are out due to injury. Martial will return to the squad after not being in the squad for the first two games of the season. (Georgina turning heads in 'work day' outfit ahead of Ronaldo's Liverpool clash, see PICS here)

On the other hand, Liverpool have some major injury concerns with number of star players on the list of missing out from the action. Thiago, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Oxlade-Chamberlain, all are set to miss the clash along with star signing Darwin Nunez, also ruled out due to suspension.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Liverpool English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool will be played on Tuesday (August 23) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Liverpool will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Live Tv

Manchester United vs LiverpoolMan United vs Liverpool LivestreamMUN vs LIV livestreamCristiano Ronaldo

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?