Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez turned heads on social media as she posted a combination of three pictures on her Instagram wearing a stunning 'work-day' pink outfit on Saturday (August 20). While the five-time Ballon d'Or winner prepares for the blockbuster Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool, Georgina was away from England working in Madrid, Spain. (Casemiro to play Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League clash? check HERE)

Ronaldo's Manchester United are about to complete the signing of Real Madrid star Casemiro and the Portuguese icon is working intensely for the Liverpool clash. Meanwhile, Georgina updated her Instagram following her work-trip to Madrid. (Who is Casemiro's wife? Know everything about Manchester United midfielder's better half Anna Mariana - In Pics)

Check out Georgina's post below...

Interestingly, various reports suggest that Georgina is urging the Man United forward to move back to Madrid after a number of rumors came about the 38-year-old's future at Old Trafford. (Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina influencing his transfer decision, wants Manchester United striker to move to THIS city)

Cristiano and Georgina have been dating since 2016 and they recently announced the birth of their baby girl this year in May. It has been a hard year for the couple as they faced a tragic moment when Georgina gave birth to a twin boy and girl, unfortunately the baby boy died which left all the footballing world along with Cristiano's family sad.

Marcus is relishing the test that Liverpool will bring to Old Trafford #MUFC || #MUNLIV August 21, 2022

Coming to Ronaldo's future at Manchester United, the Red Devils have started their season disappointingly after new manager Erik ten Hag took over. United have lost 2-1 to Brighton on the opening day of the Premier League followed up by a humiliating 4-0 loss against Brentford in the second week. Ronaldo along with the other teammates is working hard to get back on track and back to winning ways.

Moreover, United's start to this season could get more worse as they take on a points-hungry Liverpool on Monday (August 22), who are themselves not having a great start to the season. Jurgen Klopp's side have played two matches against Fulham and Crystal Palace, shockingly, the Reds had to share a point in both the fixtures as the scores were 2-2 and 1-1, respectively.