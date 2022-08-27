Manchester United will travel away from home after a statement-making win over Liverpool last weekend in the Premier League to take on Southampton in their fourth fixture of the league on Saturday (August 27). In what was a shocking fact for all the football fans around the globe was Man United defeated Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 2-1 and Cristiano Ronaldo played only 5 to 10 minutes. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were enough to register United's first win of the season and Erik ten Hag's era.

The next challenge up for the Red Devils awaits at St. Mary's Stadium where Southampton are ready to fight for the three points. They are also coming into this fixture with fine momentum after losing to Tottenham in their opener of the season which was followed up by a fight-back draw against Leeds and a stunning victory over Leicester City in their previous fixture.

The biggest limelight will be on new signing from Real Madrid and it is expected that the Brazilian midfielder can make his debut for the Red Devils on Saturday. Erik ten Hag was impressed by the performance of his team against Liverpool but he mentioned that his boys need to make keep fighting every week as it will not come easy for the them (3 points).

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Southampton English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton will be played on Saturday (August 27) from 5:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton will be played at St. Mary's Stadium.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.