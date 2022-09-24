Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League match livestreaming details: When and where to watch POR vs CZH?

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action for Portugal on Sunday (September 25) as Czech Republic are set to host the UEFA Nations League fixture at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague. Portugal will aim to improve their group ranking as they are currently second with 7 points behind Spain who will take on relegation-threatened Switzerland at the same time. Ronaldo along with Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves and more superstars are set to make an appearance in this important clash ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. It is an important clash for both teams as if Portugal lose it will be difficult for them to qualify for the next round.

Check out all the livestream details of the Portugal vs Czech Republic match below:

When will the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal vs Czech Republic be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal vs Czech Republic will be played on September 25, Sunday, as per IST.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal vs Czech Republic be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal vs Czech Republic will be played at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal vs Czech Republic begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal vs Czech Republic will begin at 12:15 am (IST).

On which TV channels can you watch the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal vs Czech Republic?

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal vs Czech Republic will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal vs Czech Republic?

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal vs Czech Republic will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.