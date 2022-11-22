topStoriesenglish
Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch DEN vs TUS and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Know here all the details related to the live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Denmark vs Tunisia.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

On November 22, Denmark will face Tunisia in a thrilling Group D match. Christian Eriksen will compete in this major event for the first time since his heart arrest during the 2017 Euros. Eriksen's successes at Brentford and Manchester United have demonstrated that he remains a significant potential for Denmark.

The Danes will be aware that a victory over Tunisia is required if they hope to surpass France and claim first place in Group D. Denmark will be hoping to finish ahead of the defending champions after defeating France in the UEFA Nations League in September.

They will first need to get past Tunisia, though. Christian Eriksen of Manchester United, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur, and Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace all play for Denmark's star-studded lineup.

Tunisia can still cause problems for Denmark, though. The team of Jalel Kadri will be counting on Youssef Msakni and former Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri to deliver on Tuesday. Here is everything you need to know before Denmark and Tunisia's World Cup match:

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Denmark vs Tunisia be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Denmark vs Tunisia will be played on Wednesday - 23 November at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Denmark vs Tunisia going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Denmark vs Tunisia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Denmark vs Tunisia will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Denmark vs Tunisia in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Denmark vs Tunisia can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Denmark vs Tunisia Predicted 11

Denmark Probable Starting Line-up: Schmeichel, Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Wass, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Eriksen; Braithwaite, Dolberg

Tunisia Probable Starting Line-up: Ben Said, Drager, Ifa, Talbi, Maaloul; Skhiri, Laidouni, Slimane; Khazri, Jaziri, Msakni

