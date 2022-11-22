LIVE Updates | Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Christen Eriksen's Denmark eye winning start

Denmark will face Tunisia in their opener of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar at the Education City Stadium. Denmark are in good form as they defeated defending champions France 2-0 in their last fixture and have managed to beat them in their last two meetings. Tunisia on the other hand will be keen on making a statement in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they are currently ranked 30 in the World FIFA Rankings. In their last match, Tunisia were defeated by Brazil 5-1. However, it was their first defeat in the last 7 matches they played.

In the third match of the day, Poland will take on Mexico in the Group C fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. Lionel Messi and Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia earlier in the day and now Robert Lewandowski and his side will be looking to get the job done instead of taking Mexico lightly. The Denmark vs Tunisia clash will kick-off at 6:30 PM (IST) followed by Poland vs Mexico (9:30 PM IST) kick-off. Follow LIVE action of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar here.