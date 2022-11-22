topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C Football Match Live Score: Lionel Messi set to hog limelight in first match

Talismanic Argentina footballer Lionel Messi will open his campaign in possibly his final FIFA World Cup appearance against Saudi Arabia in a Group C clash at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday (November 22). Messi remains in touching distance of his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to World Cups. The Argentinian striker has scored 6 goals while Ronaldo has seven to his name – a couple of goals against Saudi Arabia will take Messi past the Portugal striker on Tuesday.

There has been some injury concern surrounding Messi before the opening game as well, with speculation around Messi’s ankle. “I have no issues whatsoever. I heard there were rumours about having to miss part of the training or training a part of the training, no, it’s just precautions. Nothing strange or out of the ordinary,” Messi was quoted as saying by Goal website.

“I have not done anything different, I just took care of myself. I have worked as I have done throughout my entire career. This is a special moment, most likely my last World Cup. My last opportunity to make my dream, our dream a reality,” Messi said during the pre-match press conference.

The 35-year-old was instrumental in carry the Albiceleste to the 2014 World Cup final but fell short of the title, losing to Germany in the final. However, Argentina crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 stage in 2018 in Russia.

Messi is also the most-capped footballer in the World Cups with 19 games so far among active players. He can go on to break the record of German Lothar Matthaus, who has appeared in 25 World Cup matches, in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia here.

22 November 2022
10:35 AM

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Lionel Messi wants to be 'world champion'

Argentina striker Lionel Messi is playing in possibly his last World Cup at the age of 35. Messi thanked the fans for the 'love' he has received over the years ahead of the Group C match against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

10:28 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina vs Saudi Arabia today.

