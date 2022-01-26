हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Christian Eriksen

Denmark's Christian Eriksen returns to training after cardiac arrest in Euro 2021

Denmark international Christian Eriksen starts training for the first time since his cardiac arrest on the pitch during the Euro Championships in 2021.

Denmark&#039;s Christian Eriksen returns to training after cardiac arrest in Euro 2021
Christian Eriksen. (Source: Twitter)

Denmark international Christian Eriksen has started training with former team Ajax Amsterdam as he continues his search for a new club following a cardiac arrest on the pitch during last year's European Championship.

The 29-year-old midfielder received life-saving treatment on the pitch in Denmark's opening match against Finland in June and has not played since. Eriksen's former club Inter Milan terminated his contract in December because the heart starter device that he had implanted is not permitted in Serie A. He has been linked with a move to Premier League side Brentford.

"I`m very happy to be here. At Ajax I know the people, it feels like coming home because I was here for so long," Eriksen, who played for Ajax between 2010-13 after coming through their youth team, told the club.

"All facilities are available here and with Jong Ajax I can train at a high level in a group. That's the perfect foundation for me at the moment. I want to be at my best again as soon as possible so that when I find a new club, I can perform well there as quickly as possible." he added.

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Eriksen was given the green light by doctors last month to resume his playing career.

