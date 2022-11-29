Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch ECU vs SEN and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Enner Valencia has scored Ecuador’s last six World Cup goals, so there’s no understating how worried his country is after he was carried off the field on a stretcher against the Netherlands. Ecuador hopes that the 33-year-old striker’s troublesome knees are OK for a decisive final group match against Senegal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match on Tuesday (November 29). He hurt his right knee against the Netherlands after spraining his left knee in the first game against Qatar.

He was up and walking a little while after that stretcher ride with an ice pack strapped to his right leg and coach Gustavo Alfaro said Monday that Valencia might be ready to start against Senegal, although he could have to come off the bench. “He has a big heart and he wants to be in every battle with our national team,” Alfaro said. “He wants to be there. He’s an extraordinary player and we’ll try and get him ready.”

Ecuador’s captain has three goals in two games in Qatar and is clearly key to its chances of reaching the knockout stage for only the second time. He scored three in three games in Ecuador’s last World Cup appearance in 2014, but that wasn't enough to advance in Brazil. La Tri have a slight advantage this time by needing a win or a draw to be certain of going through. Senegal has to win to be sure of advancing.

A victory by host Qatar over the Netherlands would make other permutations possible in Group A but that result is seen as unlikely given the Qataris’ struggles. They have already been eliminated.

Ahead of the Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match, find livestreaming details below…

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Ecuador vs Senegal Predicted 11

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez, Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Gonzalo Plata, Jhegson Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada.

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr, Farmara Diedhiou, Boulaye Dia.