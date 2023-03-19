ElClasico LIVE Streaming, Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona: When and Where To Watch RMA Vs BAR LaLiga Match In India?

The stage is set for one of the biggest matches in the football world to take place at the Camp Nou on late Sunday night. It is Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona - Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and more Los Blancos stars will go head to head against Robert Lewandowksi, Pedri, Gavi and more. Last time, Xavi's side managed to defeat the European champions 1-0 in their Copa del Rey semifinals first leg match. Madrid are coming into this fixture with a confident win over Premier League club Liverpool, who they knocked out of the Champions League 6-2 on aggregate to book their berth in the quarterfinals.

The outcome of this fixture will have a big say as currently, Barca lead the table with a nine-point lead. Real Madrid will be keen on getting those three points and damage the momentum of FC Barcelona. Defender David Alaba is still out due to injury along with Ferland Mendy also unlikely to start. For Barcelona, Ronaldo Araujo is likely to comeback in the side after serving his suspension whereas Ousmane Dembele still remains out of the picture due to a hamstring problem. (Lionel Messi's PSG Exit Rumour Intensifies After Alleged Fight With Club's Manager; Footballer's Father Says THIS)

"I hope Camp Nou will be full of supporters to make life difficult for Real Madrid,” said Barcelona forward Raphinha before the clash. (ElClasico: Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema To Miss Clash Against FC Barcelona? Coach Carlo Ancelotti Provides Injury Update)

"The most important thing is to win and we want that badly, but we also want to return to possession as we did at the beginning of the season," Raphinha added.

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LaLiga match below

When is the LaLiga match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played?

The LaLiga match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona will be played on Monday (March 20) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the LaLiga match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played?

The LaLiga match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona will be played at Camp Nou, Spain.

Where can I watch the LaLiga match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona?

The LaLiga match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona will be telecasted live on Sports18 network in India.

Luka Modrić: "El Clásico is our last chance to fight for La Liga? Yes, I think so. We know it. It's the last train to fight for La Liga." pic.twitter.com/LLmnb1c768 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 18, 2023

How can I live stream the LaLiga match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona in India?

The live stream the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico game will be available on JioCinema and Voot, respectively.