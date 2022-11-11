England squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Trent Alexander Arnold, James Maddison called up, Check HERE

FIFA World Cup 2022: England have announced their squad for marquee event set to begin in Qatar on November 21, 2022 with the coach Gareth Southgate picking up his some shocking names and ignoring some superstars like Jadon Sancho of Manchester United. England will begin their campaign against Iran on November 21. They are in Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2022 joined by Wales and the United States. Fingers were raised when Kalvin Phillips was picked by Southgate despite struggling for game-time and injuries alongside defender Harry Maguire who is also struggling to be a first-team player at Manchester United. (Portugal squad for FIFA World Cup 2022)

England squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Eric Dier (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Forwards: James Maddison (Leicester), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Interestingly, Leicester City midfielder James Maddison was selected given his astonishing form in the Premier League. Maddison has been called up by his national team after almost three years, he was last selected for EURO 2020 Qualifiers. (Germany squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar)

"He is a good player. We have always said he is a good player. He has earned the right. We think he can give something slightly different to the other attacking players we have. He is playing as well as any of the attacking players in this country and he is a bit different to the others," said Gareth Southgate on Madisson's inclusion in the England squad.