Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch QAT vs ECU and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

FIFA World Cup 2022 kickstarts on Sunday, November 20, with hosts Qatar taking on Eciuador in the first match of the competition. This is the first time the tournament is being held in the Middle East and it looks like it won't be the last time either. This will be a proud day for Qatar as they get to host a big tournament like World Cup football for the first time. Fans have arrived in the country in massive numbers and while there are some restrictions, the buzz is there for the World Cup. The last World Cup was won by France in Russia and this year they are favourites again to win alongside Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Opening ceremony, BTS’ Jungkook to perform, When, where to watch, who are performers at opening ceremony in Qatar 2022

Not to forget, Brazil are also there. The five-time champions have won the title five times and would be looking for their sixth cup this year. Neymar will be their key player and star attraction in the World Cup. Brazil last won a World Cup in 2002. He has never won the World Cup, just like other modern day greats Messi and Ronaldo, and they all will be eyeing their first trophy.

Ahead of the Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match, find livestreaming details below:

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador match be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Ecuador match will be played on Sunday - 20 November at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Ecuador is going to be played?

The Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE?

The Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channel in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Ecuador in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Ecuador can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema app. You need to have a JIO number to watch the match for free.

Ecuador Squad: FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez, Hernan Galindez

Defenders: Piero Hincapie, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Xavier Arreaga, Felix Torres, Diego Palacios, William Pacho

Midfielders: Carlos Gruezo, Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento, Ayrton Preciado, Sebastian Mendez, Gonzalo Plata, Romario Ibarra

Forwards: Djorkaeff Reasco, Kevin Rodriguez, Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia

Qatar Squad: FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Saad Al-Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Yousef Hassan

Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Musaab Khidir, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber

Midfielders: Ali Asad, Assim Madabo, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al-Hajri, Moustafa Tarek, Karim Boudiaf, Abdelaziz Hatim, Ismail Mohamad

Forwards: Naif Al-Hadhrami, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hassan Al-Haydos, Khalid Muneer, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Mohamed Muntari