England withdraw Harry Maguire from UEFA Nations League squad after guilty verdict in Greece

London: England manager Gareth Southgate on Tuesday announced that he has withdrawn Harry Maguire`s name from the squad for the upcoming Nations League games.

"In light of this evening`s developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from the England squad for the matches against Iceland and Denmark," the Football Association`s (FA) official website quoted Southgate as saying.

"As I said earlier today, I reserved the right to review the situation. Having spoken to Manchester United and the player, I have made this decision in the best interests of all parties and with consideration of the impact on our preparations for next week," he added.

Earlier, Maguire was included in the England squad. However, the decision of dropping the Manchester United player comes after Maguire was found guilty of charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery after an incident in Greece last week, Goal.com reported.

England are scheduled to play against Iceland and Denmark next month.