Erling Haaland turns 22 today on July 21 and the Norwegian international revealed about when he will make debut for Premier League champions Manchester City. Coach Pep Guardiola has high expectations from the 22-year-old and says that the team are ready to support the young attacking prodigy, who's made such a name of himself very early in his career. (Neymar to Manchester City? Pep Guardiola answers the question)

Haaland shared a Tweet about his debut for the EPL champions, on July 21st replying to Man City's birthday wish for the player. It is being speculated that Erling could make his debut in a couple of days in City's second and pre-season of the game against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Checkout Haaland's tweet below...

Thanks! Debut vs Bayern Inshallah https://t.co/iH6SoWljqJ — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 21, 2022

The 22-year-old has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for his former club Borussia Dortmund. German club and has signed a juicy contract of over 375,000 pounds per week with Man City for the upcoming season, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Coming to Man City, the Pep Guardiola troops started their pre-season tour with a 2-1 win over Club America in Houston, Texas. While the star signing Erling Haaland was missing from the action, Kevin De Bruyne shined with a brace for Premier League champions in the first-half of the match itself, both from his preferred right-foot. In reply, Club America also cameback with a goal in the first-half as Henry Martin scored in the 43rd minute but City as usual - were on another level.

Coach Pep Guardiola has tried a different recipe of players in the warm-up matches with German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega protecting the goal in place of Brazil's Ederson.

England international Kyle Walker and Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo were the full-backs as expected with Nathan Ake, Luke Mbete in the heart of the defence. The favoured trio of De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva led the midfield line. Star signing Erling Haaland missed out on his debut for City as Julian Alvarez led the attacking line with Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez.

Coming to Haaland, the former Borussia Dortmund forward was bought by City for 51.2 million euros. After spending two years with Dortmund, Haaland decided to accept City's offer where is father also played. The 22-year-old is one of the biggest transfers for the Premier League season and he scored 49 goals in 52 matches for Dortmund in the last two years.