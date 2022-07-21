Neymar Jr. was reportedly linked to a move to join Premier League champions Manchester City with PSG open to accept bids for the Brazilian. Manager of the Man City, Pep Guardiola finally answered the questions of Neymar being linked to a transfer to the defending champions. Notably, Guardiola described the Paris Saint-Germain forward as an "incredible talent". (WATCH: Lionel Messi nets his first pre-season goal for PSG)

With Man City already spending over $100m for the recruitement of Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips, Neymar would be a little bit too costly for the English club. However, Guardiola has addressed that the rumours of Neymar being linked to Manchester City are not true and he is not on the club's target list as of now.

What did Guardiola say on Neymar's rumour of being linked to Man City?

"I am so sorry for Le Parisien, but it is not true," Guardiola said in the pre-match conference against Club America on Tuesday (July 19).

Pep Guardiola on Neymar reports: “I’m sorry but it’s not true. Their information is not right. Neymar is an incredible player and the info I have he’s an incredibly nice guy. But it’s not right. Every summer #ManCity are going to buy 150 players…” [via @SunMartinB] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) July 19, 2022

"I am sorry for them because the information they have received is false. Neymar is an incredible player and by my information, he is a nice guy. Let him express himself at Paris. Manchester City bought 150 players every summer, and it is not true. I am sorry for Neymar, of course."

Neymar is considering a move away from French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in this summer window after club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi criticised the team's performance in the last few seasons. The Brazil star was bought by PSG from FC Barcelona and in the process he became the world's most expensive player till date after the Ligue 1 club paid 222 million euros to the Spanish Giants back in 2017.