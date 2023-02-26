FC Barcelona Vs Almeria Match Live Streaming Details: When and Where To Watch BAR Vs ALM LaLiga Match In India?

Following a disappionting loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Europa League, FC Barcelona will now face Almeria in a La Liga fixture hoping to extend their lead in the league table. Arch-rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid finished their clash as a 1-1 draw on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu which leaves Xavi and his side a chance to become the official favorites for winning the league. A win against Almeria will get them 10 points ahead of the Los Blancos, who are currently second in the league. The problem for Barcelona is that in less than 3 days, they have to face the Spanish side Almeria after their clash against United in England. However, Xavi will have no choice but to make a couple of changes so no more key players get injured during this crucial time of the season.

Karim Benzema Is Dating Justin Bieber's Ex: Know All About Real Madrid Star's Love Affair With Jordan Ozuna And Past Relationships - In Pics

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Almeria LaLiga match below

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Almeria going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Almeria will be played on Sunday (February 26) from 11:00 PM (IST) onwards. (READ: Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch MUN vs NEW In India?)

FC Barcelona owe Bayern Munich €1.25M following the 25 goals scored by Lewandowski. In lack of liquidity to pay Bayern in times Barça offered Bayern 0.05% of the club's shares instead. Bayern refused as they believe they already own FC Barcelona entirely. (@myCANAL). pic.twitter.com/eewNTPdXgQ — (@esetfcb) February 25, 2023

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Almeria going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Almeria will be played at the Power Horse Stadium. (READ: Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Olympique de Marseille Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs MAR Ligue 1 Match In India?)

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Almeria in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Almeria will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

FC Barcelona vs Almeria Predicted XI

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, Gavi; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres

Almeria Predicted XI – Martínez; Mendes, Ely, Babic, Akieme; De La Hoz, Samu; Baptistão, Robertone, Embarba; Suárez