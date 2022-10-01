NewsFootball
FC BARCELONA VS MALLORCA

FC Barcelona vs Mallorca match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs MAL LaLiga match in India?

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Mallorca LaLiga match below:

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

FC Barcelona vs Mallorca match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs MAL LaLiga match in India?

FC Barcelona are set to travel away from home as they will face Mallorca in LaLiga after the international break. Xavi's troops are currently second in the Spanish top-flight standing with five wins out of their six matches played and will look to put the pressure rivals Real Madrid again who are currently leading the chart with 18 points courtesy their 100 percent win record. It is an important fixture for Barcelona in order to buildup confidence for the upcoming ElClasico in the month of October. Mallorca on the other hand are tenth on the table with 2 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses in their six matches played so far in LaLiga.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Mallorca LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Mallorca going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Mallorca will be played on Saturday (October 2) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Mallorca going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Mallorca will be played at the Iberostar Stadium.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Mallorca vs Elche in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Mallorca will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

Live Tv

FC Barcelona vs MallorcaLaLiga livestreamBAR vs MAL liveBarca vs MAL live streamingLaliga india channel to watchRobert LewandowskiBarcelona match live streamBarcelona vs Mallorca live channel indiafree livestream barcelona match

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!