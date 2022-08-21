FC Barcelona will travel away from home to take on Real Sociedad in their second match of the LaLiga 2022-23 season on Monday (August 22), as per IST. Following a dissappointing season opener Rayo Vallecano, Xavi's troops will look to make a statement in this fixture as all the new signings including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and more failed to make an impact in their first LaLiga match for the Spanish giants. Barcelona dominated with 68 percent of possession in their last game but failed to score a single goal followed up with a late red card to veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets. (Robert Lewandowski's watch Worth 70,000 Euros Stolen Before FC Barcelona Practice)

On the other hand, Real Sociedad are coming into this fixture with a much needed momentum as they won their opener of the LaLiga season 1-0 against Cadiz with Takefusa Kubo getting his name on the scoresheet. Barcelona arch-rivals Real Madrid have already won 3 points from both their fixtures and dropping points against Sociedad would be the last thing coach Xavi would want at the moment. (Ballon d'Or 2022 winner: Karim Benzema to Robert Lewandowski, top contenders - In Pics)

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad will be played on Monday (August 22) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad will be played at the Reale Arena, Spain.

Where can I watch the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad will be telecast live on Sports18 TV Channel (English).

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.