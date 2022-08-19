NewsFootball
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI

Robert Lewandowski's watch Worth 70,000 Euros Stolen Before FC Barcelona Practice

Robert Lewandowski broke the internet in the last few weeks during and after his long-awaited move from Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona

Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 11:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Robert Lewandowski's watch Worth 70,000 Euros Stolen Before FC Barcelona Practice

FC Barcelone forward Robert Lewandowski was snatched off his watch worth 70,000 euros arriving for practice on Thursday (August 18), Spanish media reported. (Ballon d'Or 2022 winner: Karim Benzema to Robert Lewandowski, top contenders - In Pics)

The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club's practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans.

Police said they later detained the suspect and recovered the watch. Spanish media said Lewandowski had initially tried to go after the suspect himself.
The striker went on to train normally ahead of the team's Spanish league match against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Barcelona opened with a disappointing 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano. Lewandowski arrived a few weeks ago as the club's biggest offseason signing.

Robert Lewandowski broke the internet in the last few weeks during and after his long-awaited move from Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona. The Poland international left the Bundesliga champions after a period of 8 years where he won numerous titles and individual trophies. Barca's fans were delighted with the signing of the profilic striker. (With PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
DNA Video
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
DNA Video
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?