FC Barcelone forward Robert Lewandowski was snatched off his watch worth 70,000 euros arriving for practice on Thursday (August 18), Spanish media reported. (Ballon d'Or 2022 winner: Karim Benzema to Robert Lewandowski, top contenders - In Pics)

The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club's practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski was robbed of his EUR 75 000 watch today on his way to training.



He chased after the 2 robbers with his car and got the watch back with the help of the police.



He has earlier been robbed of a Ballon d’or.



Barcelona is experiencing a crime wave pic.twitter.com/ozkrdVYTHn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 18, 2022

Police said they later detained the suspect and recovered the watch. Spanish media said Lewandowski had initially tried to go after the suspect himself.

The striker went on to train normally ahead of the team's Spanish league match against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Barcelona opened with a disappointing 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano. Lewandowski arrived a few weeks ago as the club's biggest offseason signing.

Robert Lewandowski broke the internet in the last few weeks during and after his long-awaited move from Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona. The Poland international left the Bundesliga champions after a period of 8 years where he won numerous titles and individual trophies. Barca's fans were delighted with the signing of the profilic striker. (With PTI inputs)