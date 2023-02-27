FIFA ‘The Best’ Football Awards 2022: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe In Race For Top Prize, Live Streaming, TV Timing, All You Need To Know

World football’s governing body FIFA will announce the winner of the FIFA Best Male Player of the Year 2022 in a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday (February 27) night. Legendary Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup title in 2022, his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe from France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema are in race to win the awards, according to shortlists announced earlier this month.

Messi could win his second ‘The Best’ trophy after leading Argentina to their third World Cup title by beating Mbappe’s France in last year’s final in Qatar, scoring seven goals during the tournament and earning his second Golden ball. World Cup Golden Boot winner Mbappe and France’s 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Benzema feature for the first time among the three finalists.

Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas could claim the Best Women’s Player award for the second year in a row despite being sidelined since July with a knee injury. Forward Beth Mead is also nominated after leading England to the Euro 2022 title as the tournament’s leading scorer and best player of the tournament. United States forward Alex Morgan, who was a finalist in 2019, completes the list.

Lionel Messi scores 700 club goals in his incredible career - 28 goals with PSG & 672 with Barcelona ____ #Messi



Messi has also two assists for Mbappe tonight_



_and Leo's also gonna win "The Best" FIFA Award on Monday in Paris _ pic.twitter.com/ylyQXbQrgh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 26, 2023

Here is all you need to know about ‘The Best’ FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony date and TV timing…

When and where is ‘The Best’ FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony taking place?

The ‘The Best’ FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony will take place on February 27, 2023 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

What time will the ‘The Best’ FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony start?

The ‘The Best’ FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony will start at 9 PM CEST/8PM GMT of 130AM IST on Monday (February 27) night.

How can I watch ‘The Best’ FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony?

The ‘The Best’ FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony can be live streamed via FIFA’s official website and app with content also available on FIFA YouTube channel.