FIFA U-20 World Cup: Underdogs shine to knock out two former champions

It was a day of underdogs at FIFA Under-20 World Cup Poland 2019 as USA and Korea registered remarkable wins against France and Japan, respectively. Another upset was Argentina’s defeat against Mali on penalties.

USA vs France:

USA advanced into FIFA Under-20 World Cup Poland 2019 quarter finals by defeating France 3-2 in a thrilling encounter. Notably, France has been the title favourites. France lost to USA after conceding seven minutes from time. USA will now meet Ecuador on June 8.

Korea Republic vs Japan:

It was a decisive, late goal in the encounter between Korea Republic and Japan, wherein the former won 1-0. The goal was scored by Korea Republic’s Oh Sehun, who helped the team cruise into the quarter-finals of the FIFA Under 20 World Cup Poland 2019. Korea Republic will now meet Senegal on June 8.

Mali vs Argentina:

Former champion Argentina was beaten on penalties by Mali, who snatched the last quarter finals spot in FIFA Under 20 World Cup Poland 2019. At the end of extra time, the score was tied 2-2. But it was advantage Mali all the way as it defeated Argentina 5-4 on penalties. Interestingly, the match witnessed a goal-less first half.

Mali scored all five penalties to knock the 6-times Under-20 World Cup champions out of the tournament. Mali will now clash with Italy on June 7.

(Information courtesy: FIFA)