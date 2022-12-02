American golfer Paige Spiranac takes off her top to recreate Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration - WATCH

Former American golfer Paige Spiranac is known for her love for football and she has been enjoying the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 to the fullest. At the same time, she has admitted that she was not always much of a football fan. But the love for Protugal star and one of the GOATs in the sport Cristiano Ronaldo has brought her closer to the 'beautiful sport'. To celebrate the festival of football that is the World Cup and show her love for Ronaldo, Paige has done something which has come out of the blue. She posted a video recently where she was seen celebrating a goal like Ronaldo but with a twist.

Paige removed her top in front of the goal post and did the 'Siu' celebration just like Ronaldo.

.@PaigeSpiranac here to give us her best Brandi Chastain celebration



How'd she do?

As far as Portugal's campaign in the tournament is concerned, they have already qualified for the next round with two wins in two matches and with only one game left in their group stage against South Korea who would be eyeing the win. There were reports that Ronaldo might not be supremely fit ahead of the Portugal-Korea match but he posted a picture of him training at the ground. He also wrote that while Portugal's place is guranteed in the Round of 16, they must look to beat Korea and finish at the top of the group.

"Qualification is guaranteed but we also want 1st place. There are no limits for this team or our goals. Let's go for more! Strength Portugal," wrote Ronaldo.

It would be interesting to see whether he takes the field or not in the match against South Korea on Friday. Ronaldo would be itching to play even if he is 90 percent fit.