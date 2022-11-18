topStoriesenglish
FIFA World Cup 2022: Beer sales BANNED in all eight stadiums in Qatar

 In September, the organisers did agree to serve beer to football fans at stadiums and fan zones

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 06:04 PM IST

Qatar officials have banned the sale of beer in all eight stadiums where the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be played in Qatar. Typically the world's biggest sporting event kicks on Sunday (November 20). Earlier, the Supreme Committee had promised alcohol will be available in designated "fan zones" outside stadiums and other hospitality venues. In September, the organisers did agree to serve beer to football fans at stadiums and fan zones. However, that is not the case anymore.

The decision to ban beer from stadiums comes after months of tension between the host country and FIFA, the football global governing body. First, it was decided that the FIFA sponsor was the only permitted beer to be sold at the Qatar World Cup venues.

(More to follow)

 

