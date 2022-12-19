FIFA World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe wins Golden Boot award, check list of all winners in history here

Going into the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were the favourites to win the Golden Boot award, given to the top goal-scorer of the tournament. Both men had 5 goals each in the tournament before the blockbuster final. However, it went down to the very last kick in the final to decide the winner of the tournament and the Golden Boot winner as well. Lionel Messi scored a brace to help his side survive the Kylian Mbappe hat-trick scare. However, the France forward created history scoring a hat-trick in the final of the World Cup and won the Golden Boot award. It was Messi's final shot at winning the World Cup, a trophy that has eluded his glittering cabinet in his illustrious career.

Below is the list of FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winners (inputs from Xinhua):

1930 - Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) - 8 goals

1934 - Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia) - 5 goals

1938 - Leonidas (Brazil) - 7 goals

1950 - Ademir (Brazil) - 9 goals

2022 World Cup top scorer (8 goals)

First hat-trick in men's final since 1966

Sixth-highest scorer in competition history (12 goals)



Mbappé is just 23... pic.twitter.com/e8LVLJOqEf UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) December 18, 2022

1954 - Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) - 11 goals

1958 - Just Fontaine (France) - 13 goals

1962 - Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil), Vava (Brazil), Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia), Leonel Sanchez (Chile) - 4 goals

1966 - Eusebio (Portugal) 9 goals

1970 - Gerd Muller (West Germany) - 10 goals

1974 - Grzegorz Lato (Poland) - 7 goals

1978 - Mario Kempes (Argentina) - 6 goals

1982 - Paolo Rossi (Italy) - 6 goals

1986 - Gary Lineker (England) - 6 goals

1990 - Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) - 6 goals

1994 - Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) - 6 goals

1998 - Davor Suker (Croatia) - 6 goals

2002 - Ronaldo (Brazil) - 8 goals

2006 - Miroslav Klose (Germany) - 5 goals

2010 - Thomas Muller (Germany), Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands), David Villa (Spain), Diego Forlan (Uruguay) - 5 goals

2014 - James Rodriguez (Colombia) - 6 goals

2018 - Harry Kane (England) - 6 goals

2022 - Kylian Mbappe (France) - 8 goals (With IANS inputs)