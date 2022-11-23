topStoriesenglish
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany brutally TROLLED for silent LGBTQ+ protest after Japan loss, Check here

Germany took a first-half lead through Ilkay Gundogan's coolly dispatched penalty and looked likely to add to their advantage early in the second half

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 11:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Four-time world champions Germany faced a disappointing defeat in the beginning of their World Cup journey as Japan stunned them 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday (November 23). Germany football team, who protested against Qatar for banning the OneLove rainbow armband which shows support to the LGBTQ community were trolled after the game for protesting and their lose tactics.

Checkout the reactions here...

Germany took a first-half lead through Ilkay Gundogan's coolly dispatched penalty and looked likely to add to their advantage early in the second half. However, after a couple of near misses from Serge Gnabry and goalscorer Gundogan, and a stunning series of saves from Shuichi Gonda, Japan made their move.

The Samurai Blue became increasingly adventurous as the match wore on and, having threatened Manuel Neuer's goal on more than one occasion, pulled level with 15 minutes remaining through substitute Ritsu Doan's opportunistic close-range finish.

A shock then turned into a sensation eight minutes later when Takuma Asano burst through on the right, amid some less-than-impressive German defending, to blast a ferocious and, ultimately, historic shot into the roof of Neuer's net.

Why did Germany lose the match against Japan?

Being the favourites in the FIFA World Cup can sometimes get to the head of players from both sides. Japan had a point to prove, and they did that with utmost discipline. It would be cruel to say that Germany were lose in their mentality and tactics, but one has to praise Japan for their work ethic and the hard work they showed right until the final whistle. The possession stats were 76 percent with Germany, which left only 24 percent of the ball with the Japan players. However, they displayed a fighting performance with just 4 shots on target and converting 2 of them into goals. The Hansi Flick-side had 9 shots on target but could only score when Gundogan converted the penalty in the first half. The plan of Japan was pretty standard (in terms of what the underdogs team do), sit deep in their defence and wait for the big dogs to make a mistake and pounce on it. (With IANS inputs)

FIFA World Cup 2022Germany vs JapanGermany football teamJapan Football TeamGermany trolledLGBTQ communityRainbow armband

