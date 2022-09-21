NewsFootball
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI

FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland captain Robert Lewandowski to wear Andriy Shevchenko’s armband to show Ukraine support

The two-time FIFA world player of the year Robert Lewandowski received his gift from Ukraine great Andriy Shevchenko at Poland’s national stadium in Warsaw. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 08:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland captain Robert Lewandowski to wear Andriy Shevchenko’s armband to show Ukraine support

Robert Lewandowski increased his support for Ukraine on Tuesday when the Poland captain pledged to take an armband in the country’s blue-yellow flag colors to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in November. Lewandowski first showed his opposition to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine within days of it starting in February. He called for Poland to boycott playing Russia in a World Cup qualifying game.

The two-time FIFA world player of the year received his gift from Ukraine great Andriy Shevchenko at Poland’s national stadium in Warsaw. “Thank you Andriy. It was a pleasure to meet you!” Lewandowski wrote on his Instagram account. “It will be an honor for me to carry this captain’s armband in the colors of Ukraine to the World Cup.”

The star forward’s public stance helped ensure Poland did not play Russia in a World Cup qualification playoffs semifinal scheduled in Warsaw on March 24. “We can’t pretend that nothing is happening,” Lewandowski said then, two days before FIFA and UEFA banned Russian teams from international competitions — effectively removing Russia from the World Cup.

After Poland advanced through the playoffs to the World Cup in Qatar, Ukraine lost to Wales in a playoffs final postponed until June to help the team prepare amid the war that shut down domestic soccer. Poland will play in Group C with Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament

The football ties between Poland and Ukraine, which co-hosted the 2012 European Championship, have seen Ukrainian national and club teams play ‘home’ games in international competitions at Polish stadiums this season. Ukraine will complete its UEFA Nations League program in Poland next week, hosting Scotland at Krakow.

Shevchenko, the 2004 Ballon d’Or winner when a standout striker with AC Milan, coached the Ukraine team when it reached the Euro 2020 quarterfinals last year.

(with PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Robert LewandowskiFIFA World Cup 2022Andriy Shevchenkofootballrussia ukraine war

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case
DNA Video
DNA: Food served for Kabaddi players on toilet floor
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen