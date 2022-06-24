NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 QATAR

FIFA World Cup 2022: Sex during tournament can get you 7 years in prison, here's WHY

Having sex if you're not married to the other perseon has a prison sentence of up to seven years in Qatar and football fans need to acknowledge the fact and follow the law.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

Trending Photos

FIFA World Cup 2022: Sex during tournament can get you 7 years in prison, here's WHY

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is set all to begin later this year but there is one rule that can get the fans in trouble. To be specific, any extramarital sexual affair or one-night stand can result in a seven-year jail sentence in Qatar. In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, fans will need to respect the culture of a different country and follow the law as a World Cup is being held in the Middle East for a very first time.

"There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament. There will be no partying at all really.Everyone needs to keep their heads about them, unless they want to risk being stuck in prison... There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year's World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared," the Daily Star reported quoting UK Police.

Having sex if you're not married to the other perseon has a prison sentence of up to seven years in Qatar and football fans need to acknowledge the fact and follow the law. Also, smuggling drugs like cocaine and more has a death penalty in Qatar. It was reported that the country would allow alcohol during the World Cup in seperate fan zones.

The tournament will begin on November 21 and the champion of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will be crowned on December 18 after the final. Notably, this will be the last World Cup hosting 32 teams as the next one is set to have 48 teams in it which will be co-hosted by United States, Mexico and Canada.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath
DNA Video
DNA: Bribery case -- Shocking scam of giving government approval to drugs!
DNA Video
DNA: NCP shocked after Sanjay Raut's statement, seeks clarification from Uddhav
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Indian Politics in the Captivity of 'Families'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu