FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi’s Argentina vs UAE in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will get underway on Sunday (November 20) but football fans can catch an early glimpse of tournament favourites Argentina and striker Lionel Messi when they take on UAE in a World Cup warm up match on Wednesday (November 16). Apart from Argentina, four-time FIFA World Cup champions Germany will also be in action against Oman.

Robert Lewandowski and his Poland side will also take on Chile in a Warm up game while 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia will face Iran in a friendly warmup game in Riyadh. Argentina forward Lionel Messi is relishing the build-up to the Qatar World Cup, head coach Lionel Scaloni said on Tuesday as he prepares the team for their warm-up clash with the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

Argentina are looking to win their third world title and first since 1986 and Paris St Germain forward Messi will be expected to play a key role in their campaign. “I see him as always... eager to enjoy the World Cup,” Scaloni told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s game.

__ Will Lionel Messi and @Argentina be holding aloft the @FIFAWorldCup trophy in a few weeks? The journey to glory starts with a warm-up match against UAE tomorrow! #beINFWC2022 #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/oaB1pG5R1z — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 15, 2022

“He knows how to play wearing this jersey. He's enjoying his team mates, training sessions, the stay and the whole process.”

Argentina will be without midfielder Giovani Lo Celso for the tournament in Qatar and Scaloni said it would be difficult to replace him. “Football-wise there’s no similar player in the team,” Scaloni said. “But it’ll depend on what each match requires.”

The friendly will be Argentina’s last test before their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. They also face Mexico and Poland in Group C.

FIFA World Cup Warm Up Matches on Wednesday

Nov 16: Saudi Arabia vs Croatia – 5:30 pm (Mrsool Park, Riyadh)

Nov 16: Iran vs Tunisia – 4:30 pm (Doha)

Nov 16: UAE vs Argentina – 9 pm (Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE)

Nov 16: Oman vs Germany – 10:30 pm (Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Oman)

Nov 16: Poland vs Chile – 10:30 pm (Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw)

Where can I Live Stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up matches on Wednesday (November 16)?

The Live Streaming of warm-up games of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available on Jio Cinemas.