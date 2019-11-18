FIFA World Cup qualifier: India in do-or-die tie against Oman on the road

Muscat: Indian football team will take on higher-ranked Oman in a do-or-die World Cup qualifying round match here on Tuesday.

India have failed to win a single game out of their four so far and will have to record a win in this tie to have any outside chance of qualification.

India had lost to Oman in their home leg in Guwahati. Sunil Chhetri had scored in the first half to give India the lead but Oman struck twice in the final 10 minutes to dash their hopes.

Oman are coming into this match after an emphatic (4-1) win over Bangladesh here on November 14.

India, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draws against lower-ranked Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They held Asian champions Qatar to a 0-0 draw which was an excellent result for the Igor Stimac-coached side but since then things have been downhill.

India are fourth in the Group E table with three points while Oman are second with nine points from four matches. Qatar are on top with 10 points from four outings.

If India get a point from this game, it may be helpful in their bid to get an automatic third round berth for the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers.

This is also a joint qualifying round for the 2023 Asian Cup and the third-placed teams and the best four fourth placed teams from the eight groups automatically get a place in the third round of the qualifiers of Asia's biggest nations meet.

