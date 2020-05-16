Former Arsenal defender Kenny Sansom hospitalised

Former Arsenal and England defender Kenny Sansom has been hospitalised for a non-coronavirus related illness.

The official Twitter handle of 61-year-old legendary football confirmed that Kenny is currently ill in hospital and is being well cared.

The statement also informed that the former Arsenal player is not tested positive for coronavirus.

"Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19. Kenny’s family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny," the tweet said.

Born on September 26, 1958, Sansom began his professional football career with Crystal Palace--with whom he featured in 172 matches between 1975 to 1980.

He then moved to Arsenal and went on to appear in a total of 394 matches for them between 1980-88. Sansom has also played for Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers, Coverntry City, Everton and Watford during his career.

Sansom earned 86 caps for England and also featured for the national side at the 1982 and 1986 FIFA World Cup.