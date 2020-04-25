हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
football

French football mull restarting season with two cup finals

The French Cup final between Paris St Germain and St Etienne could be played on either June 13 or 20, followed by the League Cup final between PSG and Olympique Lyonnais three days later.

French football mull restarting season with two cup finals
Representational Image

French football could resume its season in June with two cup finals, French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet proposed on Friday.

La Graet said that the French Cup final between Paris St Germain and St Etienne could be played on either June 13 or 20, followed by the League Cup final between PSG and Olympique Lyonnais three days later.

He suggested it would be the appropriately symbolic way to restart professional soccer after its suspension last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It would offer a good image for both professional and amateur football," La Graet told reporters after Friday`s meeting of the French professional league.

"The restart of the championship is still to be decided but we might change the calendar a bit to play the cup finals first.

"My proposition has not been contradicted so I consider that until someone says no to me, it is a yes."

A restart for Ligue 1 had been provisionally set for June 17 but Le Graet conceded it would depend on government approval.

"The ministers hold the key to the restart but the will of the league and the clubs is to restart," he added.

"We have to get everything in order to try and resume the season, which is a priority that was emphasised by the UEFA executive committee on Thursday."

Tags:
footballFrench Football FederationPSGFrench CupUEFA
Next
Story

German Cup final postponed indefinitely as season remain suspended
Corona Meter
  • 24506Confirmed
  • 5063Discharged
  • 775Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M24S

DNA Analysis of Imran Khan's suicidal verdict in Ramadan