FRIENDS reunion: Secret fan David Beckham reveals favourite episode, character from sitcom

Football star and former England international David Beckham is a huge fan of the popular sitcom Friends, something which the footballer revealed himself.

Opening up on his love towards the show, which is adored by many, Beckham said that he pops up the classic sitcom when he's feeling down or is missing wife Victoria and kids.

The football star, who also owns Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, was among the stars who featured in the special reunion episode of Friends, which also included the original cast -Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

"You know I travel a lot and I’m always in hotels, I’ve always got down time. When I’m missing the kids, when I’m missing the family, I put on Friends because it makes me smile," said Beckham.

The former Manchester United player also said if he had to pick any character that he would relate the most then it would be Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, and explained his obsession with cleanliness as reason behind it.

"I would have to say I’m most like Monica because I’m a clean freak," said the footballer.

Beckham then further spoke about his favourite episode, which is The One Where No One’s Ready from season three.

"Ross is hurrying everyone up coz he has a huge speech to make and he’s nervous. When Chandler goes to the toilet, Joey sits in Chandler’s chair and when he comes back it all escalates," said Beckham while describing why he likes the episode.

"It’s one of those episodes that when I’m away and I’m feeling a little bit low, I put it on and it makes me smile – almost to the point of crying," he added.