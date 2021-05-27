FRIENDS reunion: Rohit Sharma shares SPECIAL message for fans, Jasprit Bumrah says 'Loving' it

Popular and one of fans' favourite sitcom Friends created a buzz online as the characters reunited for a special episode, giving the followers a recap of all the events that took place over the years.

Team India's premier batsman Rohit Sharma also joined the buzz and shared a picture using the same reference but hinting for a different reunion.

The India ODI vice-captain shared a picture of him celebrating his ton in front of a full-packed stand and wrote: "F.R.I.E.N.D.S, this is the reunion I am waiting for!"

Since the world has been struck with COVID-19, fans have been debarred from attending live events or even if when allowed only a limited number can be present at the venue.

While India's final two Tests of the four-match series against England, which the hosts won by a 3-1 margin, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad took place in front of the fans. The ODI series which was played in Pune was played behind closed doors.

Even the Indian Premier League, which was suspended midway due to COVID-19, took place behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Team India seamer Jasprit Bumrah also was celebrating the reunion and even posted a picture of him enjoying the show.

The members of the 20-man squad scheduled to fly to England for the upcoming World Test Championships, followed by a five-match Test series against the hosts have assembled in Mumbai.

After completing the two-week quarantine in Mumbai, the team will undergo another 10-day quarantine in the UK. The second period will see them first undergo a hard quarantine before they take the field to train for the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton, starting June 18.

The Test series will start from August 4, with the first encounter scheduled to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.