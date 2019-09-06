close

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale expects more turbulence at Real Madrid after pre-season woes

Image Credits: Reuters

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale expects his rocky relationship with the Spanish club to experience more turbulence despite a strong start to the campaign after almost leaving them in the close season.

The 30-year-old Welshman was involved in a tense stand-off with Zinedine Zidane during the off-season, with the coach stating he was keen for Bale to leave, although a reported move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning in July was scrapped.

"I understand I was made more of a scapegoat than most, I take it with a pinch of salt even though maybe it`s not all fully fair," Bale told Sky Sports ahead of Wales` European qualifier against Azerbaijan on Friday.

"I wouldn`t say I`m playing happy but... when I am playing I am professional and always giving all I can, whether that be for club or country.

"I`m sure there`ll be plenty more turbulence... I suppose it`s something you`ll have to speak to Real about and it`s between me and them... we`ll have to come to some sort of conclusion."

Bale, who has been backed to remain in Spain after a change of heart by Zidane, said he had taken the turmoil in his stride and has since ended a scoring drought going back to March with a brace in Real`s 2-2 draw at Villarreal last weekend.

"I know there was a lot of talk, with people saying the good, bad, or whatever they wanted ... things in football can turn quickly and it`s just a matter of time," he said.

"It wasn`t the worst time of my career, it`s not been ideal but I know how to deal with it. You get rewarded with the work you put in and I`ve started the season well," Bale signed off. 

