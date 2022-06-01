Gareth Bale leaves Real Madrid, pens down EMOTIONAL farewell note

Real Madrid star forward Gareth Bale has confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of his contract after spending 9 years of his career with the Spanish giants. Bale penned an emotional open letter to the club, fans and people connected with him throughout his journey at Real Madrid, including president Florentino Perez.

The 32-year-old posted an image on social media which said, "I write this message to say thank you to all my team mates, past and present, my managers, the back room staff and to the fans that supported me. I arrived here 9 years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid.

"To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, to win titles and to be part of what it's so famous for, to win the Champions League. I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more."

"To be a part of this club's history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget. I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club."

"Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football. It has been an honour. Thank you! HALA MADRID! Gareth Bale."

The Wales international scored 108 goals along with 67 assists for the Los Blancos in his 258 appearances after joining them from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. Notably, Gareth Bale was once the most expensive player in the history of football when he joined Real Madrid from Spurs for a record £85million.

He won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid five times during his astonishing run with the Spanish club. Also, Bale was a key asset to Zinedine Zidane's three in row UCL winning squad, when he was partnering upfront with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Gareth Bale also won the La Liga title with Real Madrid 3 times and now he leaves the club with a number of trophies under his belt.