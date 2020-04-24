German Cup final postponed indefinitely as season remain suspended

The German Cup final has been postponed indefinitely from its original May 23 date due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has wreaked havoc with the season, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Friday.

Football in Germany has been suspended since mid-March and will remain so until at least April 30. The German Football League is hoping to restart the Bundesliga sometime in May.

"Due to the current suspension and the open question as to when play will resume, the dates for the German Cup final and the two semi-finals will for now remain vacant," the DFB said in a statement.

The German government is due to meet with leaders of the federal states next week to discuss any potential easing of coronavirus measures in Germany, which could potentially result in a league restart next month.

Whenever the final takes place, it will most likely be played in front of empty stands, DFB President Fritz Keller said, as spectators in Germany will not be allowed in when play resumes.

Bayern Munich face Eintracht Frankfurt and Saarbruecken host Bayer Leverkusen in the last four of the German Cup.