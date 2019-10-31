close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
German Cup

German Cup: Late Julian Brandt double helps Borussia Dortmund beat Moenchengladbach

On Tuesday, holders Bayern Munich were made to sweat before beating VfL Bochum 2-1.

German Cup: Late Julian Brandt double helps Borussia Dortmund beat Moenchengladbach
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Borussia Dortmund`s Julian Brandt scored twice in three minutes late in the second half to help them come from a goal down and beat visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Wednesday in the German Cup second round.

Germany midfielder Brandt fired in a deflected effort in the 77th minute after Marcus Thuram gave the Bundesliga leaders a deserved lead six minutes earlier.

Brandt was then left completely unmarked in the box to head an 80th-minute the winner, offering his club some respite after a string of bad league results dropped them down to fifth in the table.

In a bad tempered finale Gladbach coach Marco Rose was sent off for dissent in stoppage time.

RB Leipzig hammered VfL Wolfsburg, who are still unbeaten in the league, 6-1 with Timo Werner scoring twice, while Werder Bremen beat second tier Heidenheim 4-1.

On Tuesday, holders Bayern Munich were made to sweat before beating VfL Bochum 2-1.

Tags:
German CupLiverpoolArsenalfootball
Next
Story

La Liga: Sevilla thwarted at Valencia by late leveller

Must Watch

PT4M38S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day