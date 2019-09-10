close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Germany edge Northern Ireland 2-0 to restore Euro 2020 order

The win put Germany on 12 points from five games, ahead on goal difference of second-placed Northern Ireland. 

Germany edge Northern Ireland 2-0 to restore Euro 2020 order
Image Credits:Twitter/@DFB_Fanclub

Germany beat hosts Northern Ireland 2-0 on Monday to get their Euro 2020 qualification on track as they bounced back from last week`s loss to the Netherlands to take over top spot in Group C.

Defender Marcel Halstenberg drilled the ball in three minutes after the restart following a lacklustre first half by the Germans, who lost 4-2 at home to the Dutch on Friday, and Serge Gnabry added another goal in second-half stoppage time.

The win put Germany on 12 points from five games, ahead on goal difference of second-placed Northern Ireland, who suffered their first loss of the campaign as captain Steven Davis became their most capped outfield player with 113 appearances.

The third-placed Netherlands, 4-0 winners away to Estonia on Monday, are on nine points from four matches.

The Germans, missing half a dozen injured players, seemed to lack a clear game plan in the first half with plenty of passing but struggling to find ways to open up the Irish defence.

Joachim Loew`s young team, looking to recover from last year`s shock first-round World Cup exit and Nations League relegation, have not had enough match practice and it showed.

Conor Washington had a golden chance to put the hosts ahead in the seventh minute when he pounced on a rare Toni Kroos mistake but fired straight at charging goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Timo Werner had the visitors` best chance before the break but his close-range effort was saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Germany looked to be feeling the effects of Friday`s loss with the Irish working hard to stifle their attacks early.

Halstenberg eventually settled German nerves, timing his half-volley to perfection as he angled Julian Brandt`s cross into the far corner just after the break.

They should have scored again in a scintillating start to the second half but instead had to wait until deep into stoppage for Gnabry to make sure of the three points.

Tags:
Euro 2020 QualifiersGermanyNorthern Irelandfootball
Next
Story

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Harsh penalty earns Italy 2-1 win over Finland

Must Watch

PT3M50S

Cross border pipeline connecting India-Nepal to be inaugurated today