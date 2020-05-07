Ghana Football Association says 2019-20 season remains suspended until further notice

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that its 2019-20 football season will remain suspended until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic that continues to spread all over the world.

The football season in the country has been suspended since March 16 after its government announced ban on all the public gatherings in the wake of the novel COVID-19.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to announce that the 2019/20 football season remains on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the official statement from GFA said.

The decision was taken during the executive council meeting on Tuesday that the status quo will continue to remain, stating that the association is in various engagements with the government, the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the GFA Medical Committee, CAF and FIFA.

The GFA's executive council also said that it would continue to monitor the situation amid coronavirus pandemic and will revisit the decision on June 30 following a careful assessment and evaluation of the situation.

"The GFA will consider all the factors at the time and take all the necessary decisions to ensure the safety of all participants and the smooth completion of the season," the statement said.

The Ghana Premier League came to a halt when it was at its match week 15 stage, with Aduana Stars occupying the top spot in the standings.