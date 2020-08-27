Goalkeeper Dean Henderson signs contract extension with Manchester United

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has penned down a new five-year contract with Manchester United that will keep him with the Premier League club until June 2025 with an option to extend his deal for another year.

The 23-year-old, who was initially roped in by United in 2015, said that the goalkeeping department at the club is excellent and that he is looking forward to continue his progression as a player with this team.

“The pathway that I have been on for the past five years has been fantastic for my development and the invaluable loan period at Sheffield United has been part of that," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying.

“The goalkeeping department at United is excellent; there are three top-level goalkeepers who have achieved so much in the game and I look forward to working with the group. The faith that the manager and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper.I’ll be giving everything to improve every day so that I can play as many games as possible for this great club," he added.

Welcoming Henderson on board, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that the 23-year-old is a fantastic young keeper and that his presence will provide a lot of competition within the team.

“Dean is a fantastic young keeper with the attitude and work-rate to keep improving every day.We are in a strong position within the goalkeeping department and that gives us the competition for places that we are looking for in the squad. Dean is another great example of the type of player who has come through the Academy and truly understands what it means to be at Manchester United.We are all looking forward to working with Dean and continuing to develop his talent," he said.

Notably, Henderson is a product of United’s Academy and has been with the side since the early age of 14.

The goalkeeper, who has been included in the England squad for the upcoming September internationals, also had on-loan spells with Stockport County, Grimsby Town,Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United in the last five years.

Last season, Henderson had kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League--an achievement which is the joint-third highest in the division. He was also nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award for 2019.