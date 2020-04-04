Hansi Flick to remain as Bayern Munich head coach until 2023

At a time when all the sporting activies across the globe have come to halt due to coronavirus, Germany's Hansi Flick has signed a new contract extension with FC Bayern Munich that will keep him with the club until at least June 30, 2023.

"FC Bayern and Hansi Flick are extending their cooperation. As a result of positive talks in a spirit of good faith, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, board member Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić have agreed a contract extension with the head coach until 30 June 2023," Munich said in an official statement.

Ecstatic to sign the new agreement with the German champions, Flick said that he is eagerly looking forward to the upcoming tasks with his team and staff members.

"I'm looking forward to taking on the upcoming tasks along with my staff and the team. The talks with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić were very good and in a spirit of good faith. We've determined the direction for the upcoming years. I'm sure we can achieve a lot together," the official website quoted Flick as saying.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich chairman Rummenigge said that the club was quite satisfied with the performance of Flick and, therefore, they had decided to rope him once again.

“FC Bayern are very satisfied with Hansi Flick’s work. The team has developed very well under him. They’re playing attractive football, which is also reflected in the results. We’re the only German club still present in all three competitions. In addition, I like the way he leads the team. His qualities as a person are convincing, he has empathy on his side. FC Bayern trust Hansi Flick, and we’re convinced we’ll continue to achieve our goals with him in the future," he said.

The 55-year-old played for Bayern from 1985 to 1990 and guided the side to four German championship titles (1986, 1987, 1989, 1990), the DFB Cup (1986) and the Supercup (1987) as a player.

Flick began his coaching career at FC Victoria Bammental in the fourth division in 1996. He then appointed as TSG Hoffenheim head coach in 2000 before serving as Giovanni Trapattoni's assistant at Red Bull Salzburgfrom 2006.

In 2014, the former Germany footballer took over as the sporting director of DFB (German Football Association). He then named as the managing director at TSG Hoffenheim before making his way back to Bayern as assistant coach in July 2019. Flick was later in November last year named interim manager of Bayern.