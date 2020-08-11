हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hyderabad Football Club

Hyderabad FC releases new logo ahead of 2020-21 Indian Super League edition

Photo: https://hyderabadfc.co.in

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad franchise of the Indian Super League (ISL), Hyderabad Football Club on Tuesday (August 11, 2020) released a new logo to be used in all forms of communication from the 2020-21 edition.

"The Club’s new logo retains the primary assets of the original crest which showcases a merger between the rich legacy of Hyderabad, its contribution to Indian football along with the city’s rapidly evolving modern identity," said Hyderabad FC in an official announcement.

On the launch, Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni expressed, "It’s the start of a new and exciting era for all of us at Hyderabad FC, and we’re happy to share the evolution of the club’s logo. Our crest and brand identity have been a bold one, and we felt this upgrade really helps us venture into a lot of things."

He added, "It’s an exciting new redesign for the HFC brand. In Hyderabad, football has always been our sport, so we’re proud to be presenting the new logo which salutes our rich footballing legacy while embracing a modern Hyderabad."

Coached by Albert Roca, Hyderabad FC made their debut in the 2019-20 edition of the ISL and are the region’s first-ever top-flight club.

