'I am strong': Pele posts message for fans amid reports of being put on end-of-life care, READ HERE

Football great Pele was moved to the end-of-life support late on Saturday, some reports said. However, the Brazilian legend has put out a message for fans to not panic over the news of him nearing the death. Pele is 82 years old and is currently being treated in a hospital in Sao Paulo for cancer. Reports started flowing that his condition has detoriated as he ahd stopped responding to the chemotherapy. Pele has now said that he feels strong and hopeful of recovery. The doctors have also stated that Pele is fine.

The three-time World Cup winner posted a message for his fans. It read: "My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I am strong with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too. Thank you so much for everything."

The Brazilian leged, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, "continues treatment and remains stable", said doctors at the Albert Einstein Hospital, reports Xinhua news agency. "He has had a good response to a urinary infection, without his condition worsening in the past 24 hours," the doctors added. Pele was admitted last Tuesday for a chemotherapy evaluation. The legend, known as "O Rei" (The King), posted a message on social media on Thursday to thank fans for the tributes paid to him and his career at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Pele, considered one of the greatest players of the 20th century by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), underwent cancer treatment after a tumor in his colon was discovered in September 2021 and removed.



Last February, the former soccer player began chemotherapy to treat the disease.

With IANS inputs