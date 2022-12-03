Pele moved to END-of-LIFE care in Brazil hospital, Kylian Mbappe and fans pray for Brazil legend

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil and football legend Pele has been moved into 'palliative care' and is no longer able to respond to chemotherapy, as per Brazilian outlet Folha. Pele was re-admitted in Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday. The 82-year-old has been going under chemotherapy since September 2021. Brazilian fans showed their support for soccer great Pele ahead of the national team's match against Cameroon at the World Cup on Friday. The 82-year-old Pele, who had a colon tumor removed last year, was hospitalized Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate his medication.

France's superstar forward Kylian Mbappe also joined the fans in their prayers for the Brazilian legend. Checkout his tweet below...

Pray for the King @Pele — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 3, 2022

"It's sad to hear this news about Pel? on the day of a Brazil match at the World Cup," said 41-year-old Brazil fan Rafael Bistelli, who traveled from Sao Paulo to watch the national team in Qatar.

"We are trying to send him our positive energy from here."

Fans displayed a banner with the image of Pele holding a soccer ball behind one of the goals at Lusail Stadium. A large image of the Brazil great could be seen on a building near the venue, along with the messages 'get well soon' and 'we love Pele'."

"Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit," Pele wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!"

Brazilian fans who gathered before the match against Cameroon also had Pele in mind, singing songs about him and sending him well-wishes.

In the pre-match news conference on Thursday, Brazil coach Tite said the entire team wanted to wish good health to Pele from Qatar.

On Wednesday, doctors said Pele was in stable condition after arriving for a reevaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor. They said Pele was not in intensive care. Brazil faced Cameroon in its last group game. The team has already qualified for the round of 16 after wins against Serbia and Switzerland. (With PTI inputs)