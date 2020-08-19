हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PSG

I feel World Cup vibes, says France striker Kylian Mbappe after Paris Saint-Germain win

The 21-year-old French striker helped his side reach the Champions League final for the first time as PSG comprehensively defeated RB Leipzig in the semis. PSG will take on Bayern Munich or Olympique Lyonnais in the final

I feel World Cup vibes, says France striker Kylian Mbappe after Paris Saint-Germain win
Image credits: Twitter/@KMbappe

Lisbon - Kylian Mbappe said he is feeling similar vibes as during France`s World Cup winning campaign in 2018 after Paris Saint-Germain reached the Champions League final with an emphatic 3-0 win against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

"I feel the same vibes because we managed to create a group where everyone knows their importance and everyone do their job," the France striker told a news conference.
"We do a lot of activities outside the pitch, maybe it`s too much for some but that`s how you win titles."

"It`s easier to make efforts and sacrifices for your team mates if they are your friends."

Mbappe produced a below-par performance against Leipzig, but he is just back from an ankle injury and still lacks match practice.
He played half an hour in the 2-1 quarter-final win against Atalanta, helping PSG turn the tide as they were 1-0 down.

"When I got injured against St Etienne (in the French Cup final on July 24), I thought the Champions League was over for me," the 21-year-old said.
"But the morning after, I told myself I needed to be part of this journey, even if I didn`t play, at least to bring my good mood to the team."

PSG will face either Olympique Lyonnais or Bayern Munich in Sunday`s final, with the Ligue 1 side having Mbappe`s preference.
"I`d rather play Lyon because they`re a French side, but if it is Bayern, so be it," he said.

Tags:
PSGKylian MbappeMbappeChampions LeagueParis Saint-Germain
Next
Story

Indian Super League: Jackichand Singh joins Jamshedpur FC on three-year deal
  • 27,67,273Confirmed
  • 52,889Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M40S

Sushant Breaking: I'm happy with this decision, says Bihar DGP